DiCioccio’s 1-hitter lifts Reserve over Chalker

Reserve will play at McDonald on Tuesday.

Western Reserve Blue Devils High School Baseball - Berlin Center, OH

SOUTHINGTON, Ohio (WKBN) – Jeep DiCioccio threw 5 innings of 1-hit ball as Western Reserve prevailed over Southington, 15-0. DiCioccio struck out 6 Wildcats. DiCioccio also contributed at the dish as he went 3 for 4 with a double and 3 RBIs.

Wyatt Larimer also went 3 for 4 with 2 stolen bases and an RBI. Ryan Demsky, the team’s leadoff hitter, finished with 2 singles and 3 steals. Josh Slaton was perfect as he had four singles in four at bats with 3 runs scored.

Western Reserve returns to action on Tuesday when they travel to McDonald at 5 pm. The Wildcats will visit Mathews on Monday.

Wolfgang Wildman had the ‘Cats lone hit.

