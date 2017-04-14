Election May 2017: Dominic R. Leone, III

Name: Dominic R. Leone, III
City of Residence: Strutehrs
Party Affiliation: Democrat
Office Desired: Judge of Struthers Municipal Court
Facebook: Facebook.com/LeoneforJudge
Why should you be elected
I am the best candidate for the office. I have served as the prosecutor in the Court for the last six years. I have done over 15,000 cases in the court. I know the court, how it operates, what needs changes and how to make those changes. No other candidate has as much experience working inside the Court as I do.
Top three priorities
1) Modernize and update the Court’s website to streamline civil filings (evictions/small claims) to make the Court more user friendly.
2) Enable video arraignments to help save local police money, increase security, and keep police on the streets.
3) Pursue a drug court, so we can help our families members get off drugs , get a job and a license and be productive members of society. Also this will help to reduce crime.
Biography
EDUCATION
• Ohio State Grad – Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
• Youngstown State – Master of Art Degree in Economics (studied crime rates)
• Thomas Cooley Law School – Juris Doctorate
EXPERIENCE
• Worked in private practice almost 10 years.
• Struthers Court Prosecutor 6 years. (Struthers, New Middletown, Lowellville, Poland, Springfield)
• Attorney for City of Struthers 6 years.
