Election May 2017: Dominic R. Leone, III

Name: Dominic R. Leone, III

City of Residence: Strutehrs

Party Affiliation: Democrat

Office Desired: Judge of Struthers Municipal Court

Facebook: Facebook.com/LeoneforJudge

Why should you be elected

I am the best candidate for the office. I have served as the prosecutor in the Court for the last six years. I have done over 15,000 cases in the court. I know the court, how it operates, what needs changes and how to make those changes. No other candidate has as much experience working inside the Court as I do.

Top three priorities

1) Modernize and update the Court’s website to streamline civil filings (evictions/small claims) to make the Court more user friendly.

2) Enable video arraignments to help save local police money, increase security, and keep police on the streets.

3) Pursue a drug court, so we can help our families members get off drugs , get a job and a license and be productive members of society. Also this will help to reduce crime.

Biography

EDUCATION

• Ohio State Grad – Bachelor of Science in Business Administration

• Youngstown State – Master of Art Degree in Economics (studied crime rates)

• Thomas Cooley Law School – Juris Doctorate

EXPERIENCE

• Worked in private practice almost 10 years.

• Struthers Court Prosecutor 6 years. (Struthers, New Middletown, Lowellville, Poland, Springfield)

• Attorney for City of Struthers 6 years.