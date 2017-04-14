Election May 2017: Dominic R. Leone, III

Dominic R. Leone, III is running for Judge of Struthers Municipal Court.

By Published: Updated:
Election May 2017: Dominic R. Leone III

Name: Dominic R. Leone, III
City of Residence: Strutehrs
Party Affiliation: Democrat
Office Desired: Judge of Struthers Municipal Court
Facebook: Facebook.com/LeoneforJudge

Why should you be elected
I am the best candidate for the office. I have served as the prosecutor in the Court for the last six years. I have done over 15,000 cases in the court. I know the court, how it operates, what needs changes and how to make those changes. No other candidate has as much experience working inside the Court as I do.

Top three priorities
1) Modernize and update the Court’s website to streamline civil filings (evictions/small claims) to make the Court more user friendly.
2) Enable video arraignments to help save local police money, increase security, and keep police on the streets.
3) Pursue a drug court, so we can help our families members get off drugs , get a job and a license and be productive members of society. Also this will help to reduce crime.

Biography
EDUCATION
• Ohio State Grad – Bachelor of Science in Business Administration
• Youngstown State – Master of Art Degree in Economics (studied crime rates)
• Thomas Cooley Law School – Juris Doctorate

EXPERIENCE
• Worked in private practice almost 10 years.
• Struthers Court Prosecutor 6 years. (Struthers, New Middletown, Lowellville, Poland, Springfield)
• Attorney for City of Struthers 6 years.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s