Eva M. Rabold Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Eva M. Rabold of Hermitage, passed away at 9:07 a.m. on Friday, April 14, 2017, in her residence, she was 88.

Mrs. Rabold was born August 3, 1928, in Masury, Ohio, the daughter of Ernest and Elizabeth (Paterson) Snyder.

She was a 1948 graduate of Hickory High School.

Eva was employed in the cafeteria of the former Sharon Steel, the former WT Grants in Hermitage and JCPenney as a cashier, until she retired on January 28, 2009.

Eva was a longtime active member of Unity Presbyterian Church in Lackawannock Township.

She enjoyed crocheting afghans, spending time with her grandchildren and watching them play sports and dance.

She was once a member of a card club and homemakers club.

Surviving are her two sons, Harry L. “Chip” Rabold, Jr. and his wife, Lori of West Middlesex and Kevin E. Rabold of Hermitage; two sisters, Rose Lambert and her husband, Ray of California and Gloria Sakonyi of Sharpsville; two grandchildren, Nathan and his wife, Kelly Rabold and Morgan Rabold.

In addition to her parents, Eva was preceded in death by her husband, Harry L. Rabold, Sr., whom she married on August 8, 1953, in Unity Presbyterian Church; a daughter-in-law, Cheryl Rabold; a sister, Ernestine Kowacich and three brothers, George, Ernest and Harry Snyder.

Calling hours will be 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service on Tuesday, April 18, 2017, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

Funeral service will be 6:00 p.m. Tuesday, in the funeral home with Rev. Jim Moose, pastor of Unity Presbyterian Church, officiating.

Interment: Unity Presbyterian Cemetery, Lackowannock Township.

To view obituary visit www.mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.



