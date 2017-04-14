Ex-police officer charged with assaulting women with sex toy

Kenneth Bolton, Jr. is accused of illegally pulling two women over when he was working as a police officer in East Cleveland

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (AP) – A former suburban Cleveland police officer has been charged with gross sexual imposition and abduction for assaulting two women with a sex toy.

Forty-nine-year-old Kenneth Bolton, Jr., of Middlefield, also was indicted by a grand jury Thursday in Cuyahoga County on misdemeanor civil rights charges.

Court records don’t indicate if the former East Cleveland officer has an attorney. Bolton’s listed telephone number is disconnected.

County prosecutors say Bolton illegally pulled over a 22-year-old woman and a 23-year-old woman in February and used a sex toy he found in the backseat to rub against their genitals outside of their clothing while they were seated in the vehicle.

The incident was investigated by the FBI, county prosecutor’s office, and East Cleveland, which fired Bolton last month.

