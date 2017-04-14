GM cutting back on production again in Lordstown

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – General Motors is reducing the number of Chevy Cruzes it makes at the Lordstown plant and plans to layoff some workers.

Local UAW President Rob Morales told the Tribune Chronicle they don’t know how many people will be impacted, but they should be laid off by mid-summer.

This is the second time this year GM cut jobs at the Lordstown facility.

About 1,000 people lost their jobs in January when the carmaker ended its third shift at the local plant.

General Motors says people don’t want smaller cars even as U.S. deliveries of the Cruze surged in March, the eighth consecutive month of sales growth for the small car.