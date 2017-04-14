Grace E. Collette Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – There will be services held at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, April 17, 2017 at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home for Grace E. Collette, age 93, of Hubbard who passed away on Friday, April 14, 2017 at O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center in Masury.

Grace was born September 25, 1923 in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania a daughter of Clarence and Nettie Pitts Mayberry.

Grace was a music teacher for 27 years at Collette Music in Hubbard.

She attended Central Christian Church and enjoyed music and making floral arrangements.

Her husband Harry Collette is deceased.

She will be sadly missed by her life partner, LeRoy Scott of Hubbard.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband; her brother, Floyd Mayberry and her sister, Louise Mayberry Tecak..

There will be calling hours on Monday, April 17, 2017 one hour prior to the service, from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Stewart-Kyle Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society 525 North Broad Street Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Grace will be laid to rest at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Family and friends are invited to visit the funeral home’s website at www.stewart-kyle.com to share memories and condolences.



