Indians recall Nick Goody, option Shawn Armstrong

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Indians, forced to use infielder Michael Martinez as a pitcher in Thursday’s loss to the Chicago White Sox, have recalled right-hander Nick Goody from Triple-A Columbus.

Right-hander Shawn Armstrong, one of six pitchers used in the 10-4 defeat, was optioned to Columbus.

Josh Tomlin allowed seven runs in 1 2/3 innings, forcing manager Terry Francona to empty his bullpen to get through the eighth. Martinez, making his first career appearance on the mound, allowed a hit in a scoreless ninth.

Goody, acquired from the New York Yankees in December, pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings over three appearances for Columbus. Armstrong, who pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings Thursday, had no record and an 8.44 ERA in four relief outings with the Indians.

