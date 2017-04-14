Indians recall Nick Goody, option Shawn Armstrong

Right-hander Shawn Armstrong, one of six pitchers used in the 10-4 defeat, was optioned to Columbus.

By Published:
Cleveland Indians – Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) – The Cleveland Indians, forced to use infielder Michael Martinez as a pitcher in Thursday’s loss to the Chicago White Sox, have recalled right-hander Nick Goody from Triple-A Columbus.

Right-hander Shawn Armstrong, one of six pitchers used in the 10-4 defeat, was optioned to Columbus.

Josh Tomlin allowed seven runs in 1 2/3 innings, forcing manager Terry Francona to empty his bullpen to get through the eighth. Martinez, making his first career appearance on the mound, allowed a hit in a scoreless ninth.

Goody, acquired from the New York Yankees in December, pitched 4 1/3 scoreless innings over three appearances for Columbus. Armstrong, who pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings Thursday, had no record and an 8.44 ERA in four relief outings with the Indians.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s