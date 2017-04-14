Lisbon holds off Jackson-Milton rally

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon held off a late rally by Jackson-Milton to register a 7-5 victory over the Blue Jays this afternoon. The Blue Devils maintained a 6-1 lead after the fifth inning before seeing the Blue Jays inch their way back to four additional runs in the final two innings.

Colin Sweeney belted a solo homerun for Lisbon. Marcus Nenichka, Noah Barnes and Colin Sweeney all had a pair of hits each. David Toot and Sweeney each scored two runs.

Nenichka picked up the win after relieving David Toot in the second inning to pitch the final 5 and a third innings. Nenichka struck out 8 and did not allow an earned run.

For Jackson-Milton, Zach Socha finished the contest a perfect 3 for 3 from the plate with two RBIs. Noah Laster hit a double and also had a single to bat .500 on the day (2-4).

The Blue Jays will play at Sebring on Tuesday. Lisbon returns to play Columbiana on Tuesday.