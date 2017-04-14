Lisbon holds off Jackson-Milton rally

The Blue Devils will play at Columbiana on Tuesday.

By Published:
Lisbon Blue Devils High School Baseball - Lisbon, Ohio

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Lisbon held off a late rally by Jackson-Milton to register a 7-5 victory over the Blue Jays this afternoon. The Blue Devils maintained a 6-1 lead after the fifth inning before seeing the Blue Jays inch their way back to four additional runs in the final two innings.

Colin Sweeney belted a solo homerun for Lisbon. Marcus Nenichka, Noah Barnes and Colin Sweeney all had a pair of hits each. David Toot and Sweeney each scored two runs.

Nenichka picked up the win after relieving David Toot in the second inning to pitch the final 5 and a third innings. Nenichka struck out 8 and did not allow an earned run.

For Jackson-Milton, Zach Socha finished the contest a perfect 3 for 3 from the plate with two RBIs. Noah Laster hit a double and also had a single to bat .500 on the day (2-4).

The Blue Jays will play at Sebring on Tuesday. Lisbon returns to play Columbiana on Tuesday.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s