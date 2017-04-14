Lisbon woman takes home big jackpot from Niagara Falls casino

A Lison woman is taking home a $594,651 jackpot

Published:
Carol C., Lisbon, Ohio win Niagara Falls jackpot

NIAGARA FALLS, New York (WKBN) – A Lisbon woman hit big while playing the slots at a Niagara Falls casino.

Carol, whose last name was withheld, was playing the Elvis slots at Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino when she hit big using her Free Slot Play. The jackpot was $594,651, according to the casino.

Carol told the casino that she planned to use her winnings to pay off her grandchildren’s student loans and her grandson’s new vehicle. Her grandson just got back from serving two tours in Iraq.

She planned to use the rest of her money during the trip with her friends.

The Seneca Niagara Resort and Casino is located minutes from Niagara Falls in western New York, near the Canadian border.

