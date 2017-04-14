Man shows up at Youngstown hospital with gunshot wound

According to a police report, Pierre Kennedy 29, arrived at the hospital about 9:20 p.m. and then staff notified police

By Published:
Ambulance

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a man showed up Thursday at St. Elizabeth Hospital with a gunshot wound to his back.

According to a police report, Pierre Kennedy 29, arrived at the hospital about 9:20 p.m. and then staff notified police.

Kennedy was immediately taken into surgery and was last listed in stable condition.

A witness told police he was walking his dogs in the area of Kensington Avenue when he heard several gunshots and saw Kennedy running from the area. He said Kennedy yelled to him, “Is that you cuz? They shooting at me and I think I’m hit.”

The witness said Kennedy asked him to take him to the hospital, the report stated.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s