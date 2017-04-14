Man shows up at Youngstown hospital with gunshot wound

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a man showed up Thursday at St. Elizabeth Hospital with a gunshot wound to his back.

According to a police report, Pierre Kennedy 29, arrived at the hospital about 9:20 p.m. and then staff notified police.

Kennedy was immediately taken into surgery and was last listed in stable condition.

A witness told police he was walking his dogs in the area of Kensington Avenue when he heard several gunshots and saw Kennedy running from the area. He said Kennedy yelled to him, “Is that you cuz? They shooting at me and I think I’m hit.”

The witness said Kennedy asked him to take him to the hospital, the report stated.