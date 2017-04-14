Parking crash at Ohio store leads to death of shopper loading car

Columbus police said the crash happened earlier this month as a 61-year-old woman was trying to pull into a parking space

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Police in central Ohio said a man loading items into his vehicle’s trunk in a store parking lot was knocked onto the pavement and seriously hurt when another car hit the front of his vehicle, and he later died.

Columbus police said the crash happened on April 4 as a 61-year-old woman was trying to pull into a parking space at a Meijer store on the city’s west side.

They said the man, 65-year-old James Yoakem, of West Jefferson, was taken to a hospital with head injuries. He died there Wednesday, more than a week after the collision.

It remains under investigation. There was no immediate word on whether the other driver might be charged.

