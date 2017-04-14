Police: New Castle driver had blood-alcohol content of .216

Police said 28-year-old Jeremy Schiable refused to obey commands and a taser had to be used to get him to comply

NESHANNOCK, Pa. (WKBN) – A New Castle man was jailed on several criminal charges, accused of driving drunk and failing to comply with officers.

Around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Neshannock police were called to the area of Mitchell Road and I-376 for a report of an intoxicated man driving a gold Toyota. Officers found the Toyota on Old Pulaski at Chapin Road and attempted to pull the driver over, according to a news release.

Police said the driver, identified as 28-year-old Jeremy Schiable, refused to stop for about a half mile until he reached his house on Old Pulaski Road. Police said he was then uncooperative and refused to complete a field sobriety test.

According to the news release, Schiable also refused commands to put his hands behind his back and a taser had to be used to get him to comply. He was taken to Jameson Hospital where his blood-alcohol level was found to be .216, according to police.

Schiable was charged with two counts of DUI, resisting arrest, attempting to flee and elude police and terroristic threats.

