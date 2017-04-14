Roberts & Stoneman lead LaBrae to victory

Related Coverage Wolke leads LaBrae to victory

LEAVITTSBURGH, Ohio (WKBN) – Tyler Morris tossed 4 innings of 1-hit ball in LaBrae’s 10-0 win over Bristol this afternoon. Morris struck out 7 batters and allowed 2 walks. Andrew Barnhart came on in the fifth innings to pitch to four batters to close of the game.

The Vikings’ top two hitters – Colton Stoneman and Malakai Roberts – combined to go 5 for 7. Stoneman scored twice, stole two bases and drove in a run. Roberts had a double and finished with 2 RBIs. Ethan Stishan had a pair of singles also.

Andy Goelz had a single for Bristol while the Sloans (Matt and Brad) tallied a single and a walk.

The Panthers return to action tomorrow in Kinsman against Badger. LaBrae is set to take on Liberty on Monday at Eastwood Field at 5 pm.