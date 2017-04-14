Southwestern Ohio town suffers 19 overdoses in 24 hours

Just last month, Trumbull County also felt the effects of the heroin epidemic with a reported 189 overdoses -- 26 of which resulted in deaths

By Published:
A rash of opiod overdoses have swept through the Valley this month, as Trumbull County has seen more than 55 overdoses since March 1. While these overdoses are impacting families and hospitals, they're affecting the first responders who revive the drug users as well.

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN/WDTN) – In the last 24 hours, there were more than 19 overdoses near Dayton, Ohio in the town of Springfield.

According to police, the opioids were part of a “bad batch” that has been circulating the area. Normally, Clark County would only see half this amount of overdoses during any given month.

“It’s very frustrating because there’s not just one answer and I think that’s what people would like to hear — What is the one answer? — and there’s a lot to this. It’s not just the overdose, it’s the victim and the fact that they’re dealing with a lot,” said Anita Biles, with the Clark County Combined Health District. “Addiction is a disease and it’s really important that people understand that.”

Just last month, Trumbull County felt the effects of the heroin epidemic with a reported 189 overdoses — 26 of which resulted in deaths.

Earlier this week, Trumbull County commissioners declared the heroin crisis a state of emergency, urging state and federal authorities to respond.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s