Southwestern Ohio town suffers 19 overdoses in 24 hours

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKBN/WDTN) – In the last 24 hours, there were more than 19 overdoses near Dayton, Ohio in the town of Springfield.

According to police, the opioids were part of a “bad batch” that has been circulating the area. Normally, Clark County would only see half this amount of overdoses during any given month.

“It’s very frustrating because there’s not just one answer and I think that’s what people would like to hear — What is the one answer? — and there’s a lot to this. It’s not just the overdose, it’s the victim and the fact that they’re dealing with a lot,” said Anita Biles, with the Clark County Combined Health District. “Addiction is a disease and it’s really important that people understand that.”

Just last month, Trumbull County felt the effects of the heroin epidemic with a reported 189 overdoses — 26 of which resulted in deaths.

Earlier this week, Trumbull County commissioners declared the heroin crisis a state of emergency, urging state and federal authorities to respond.

