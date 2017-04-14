Storm Team 27: A warm Easter weekend

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clouds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
A storm system is pushing through the middle of the country sweeping in warmer air and the risk for showers or thunderstorms into the weekend.

Temperatures will get warmer into your Easter Weekend. Highs Saturday in the upper 70’s and then low to mid 70’s Sunday. The risk for showers or thunderstorms will return Saturday and Sunday. Some storms may produce gusty wind and brief heavy rain.

Better weather early next week with more sunshine and mild temperatures.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Increasing clouds.
Low: 50

Saturday: Partly or Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Small chance for a strong storm afternoon and evening. (40%)
High: 78

Saturday night: Warm. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)
Low: 60

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some storm may be strong. (80%)
High: 73

Monday: Partly sunny.
High: 64 Low: 45

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 67 Low: 39

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)
High: 65 Low: 53

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 67 Low: 52

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (40%)
High: 62 Low: 48

Saturday: Mostly cloudy.
High: 57 Low: 37

WKBN is your source for the Valley’s latest weather information. Download our app for Apple and Android devices and sign up for weather text alerts.

v

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s