Storm Team 27: Warm with a chance for showers or storms

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

A storm system is pushing through the middle of the country sweeping in warmer air and the risk for showers or thunderstorms into the weekend.

Temperatures will get warmer into your Easter Weekend. Highs Saturday in the upper 70’s and then low to mid 70’s Sunday. The risk for showers or thunderstorms will return Saturday and Sunday. Some storms may produce gusty wind and brief heavy rain.

Better weather early next week with more sunshine and mild temperatures.

THE FORECAST

Saturday: Partly or Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Small chance for a strong storm afternoon and evening. (40%)

High: 78

Saturday night: Warm. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (30%)

Low: 60

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some storm may be strong. (80%)

High: 73

Monday: Partly sunny.

High: 64 Low: 45

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 67 Low: 39

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 65 Low: 53

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 67 Low: 52

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (40%)

High: 62 Low: 48

Saturday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 57 Low: 37

