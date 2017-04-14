Susan Kantor Cless Obituary

WEST MECCA, Ohio – Susan Kantor Cless, 54, of West Mecca died Friday morning, April 14, 2017 at St. Joseph’s hospital in Warren after a long courageous battle with breast cancer.

She was born June 15, 1962 in Warren, Ohio to Carl and Catherine Janosik Kantor and was a lifelong area resident.

Susan was a graduate of Maplewood High School and Kent State University and had worked as a steelworker.

She was a member of Living Lord Lutheran Church in Howland.

Susan was a proud member of A.A. for four years, serving as D.C.M. for District 6. She was a sponsor in the program to many and helped everyone, giving generously of her time. She was an excellent pool player and was passionate about her Harley-Davidson Sportster 500.

Susan leaves her son, Eli Cless of West Mecca; her brother, Carl (Litsa) Kantor of Howland and many cousins.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Timothy Kantor.

A celebration of Susan’s life will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, April 17, 2017 at Living Lord Lutheran Church in Howland with Pastor William Leitch officiating.

Friends may call two hours prior to the service from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church.

The family requests material contributions take the form of donations to the Eli Cless Scholarship Fund set up through Cortland Bank.

Arrangements handled by Staton-Borowski Funeral Home.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air April 17 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.