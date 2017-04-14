Tax filers rush to get in under Tuesday deadline

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tax Day is right around the corner. The date to file is April 18, three days longer than in past years.

Tax 29 in Boardman has been busy with customers waiting until the last minute to file. Andy Reigstad is a tax preparer and he says there are many forms coming in this year, especially with the new health care law.

Last year, tax filers had to prove they had health insurance. This year, the IRS is giving filers an option to refuse to answer that question, waiving the penalty for not being insured.

“They do not have to pay now, however, we give the caveat that the IRS does have the right to come back and ask them questions later on,” Reigstad said.

Preparers have more identity confirmation measures this year. Reigstad said they are taking more information from the customer’s driver’s license. Basically, confirming driver’s license, the expiration date, the driver’s license number, the state it was issued and the date.

Reigstad said Tax 29 has done about 8,000 tax returns so far, and there have only been a couple of clients affected by identity theft.