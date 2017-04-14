Thousands spend Good Friday worshiping at Covelli Centre downtown

"Meet Me at the Cross" in Youngstown Friday night commemorated one of the most important events for Christians

By Published: Updated:
Meet Me at the Cross, Good Friday, Covelli Centre in Youngstown


YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Nearly 5,000 people came to the Covelli Centre on Good Friday to commemorate one of the most important events for Christians — the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Rev. Gary Frost said “Meet Me at the Cross” is all about reconciliation.

“We want to redefine and help folks understand what ‘reconcile’ really means. It means to bring together as one. The greatest demonstration of reconciliation the world has ever known was accomplished on the cross of Calvary.”

People of different faiths gathered in downtown Youngstown Friday evening. Event organizers were proud and thankful they could share this celebration with the local community.

“To be working together with all of these churches, over 100 churches, to exalt Jesus Christ at Covelli Centre,” said Bishop David Thomas.

Bishop Joseph Garlington came from Pittsburgh as the featured speaker. He was happy to have a large audience focusing on a common theme.

“There are some things that you cannot accomplish as an individual and you cannot accomplish as one group of people,” he said. “So when you get a large mass of people who are headed in the same direction, there is momentum you experience. You look back and you say, ‘Hey, let’s do that again!'”

The audience took away a message of hope as they sung, danced, and worshiped together.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s