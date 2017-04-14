Tonia K. Weddle Holtom Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio – Tonia K. Weddle Holtom, 33, a lifetime resident of the area, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes on Friday, April 14, 2017 at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center.

Tonia was born June 14, 1983 in East Liverpool to Richard E. Higgins and Janet Parr.

She was a 2002 graduate of Beaver Local High School and worked as an activity leader for the first and second grade for First Step After School Program through East Liverpool Schools.

She was an active member of Lake Mount Church of Christ in New Waterford, where she taught the 18 – 36 month old Sunday School and attended women’s bible study groups.

Tonia is survived by her husband, Michael W. Holtom, whom she married in 2006; her parents, Richard E. Higgins, Jr. and Janet Parr, both of Columbiana; father-in-law, Wayne A. (Tori) Holtom of Columbiana; brother, Richard L. (Lauren) Higgins; nephew, Reed Higgins; sister, Tangie L. Copestick; maternal grandmother, Helen J. Weddle; paternal grandparents, Richard E. (Louise F.) Higgins, Sr.; brother-in-law, Jeffery A. (Kelly) Holtom and many other extended family, friends and co-workers.

She was preceded by her grandfather, Lawrence Weddle and her mother-in-law, Susan K. Holtom.

The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, April 18 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Lake Mount Church of Christ 6290 State Route 7 in New Waterford, Ohio and Wednesday, April 19 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. prior to the service at the church.

A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church with Roy Seaux and Tim Postle officiating.

A private interment will follow at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements handled by Linsley-Royal Funeral Home. To view obituary visit www.oliver-linsley.com.

