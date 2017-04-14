Warren mom accused of causing daughter’s insulin overdose

CLEVELAND (WKBN/AP) – A Warren woman suspected of intentionally causing an insulin overdose for her young diabetic daughter is charged with assault and child endangering.

Cleveland.com reports the 6-year-old girl was taken in mid-March to a Cleveland hospital, where social workers alerted police that her system had far too much synthetic insulin, which is used to manage blood sugar. Police say that can cause seizures or more serious problems.

Her mother, 22-year-old Deva Young, of Warren, appeared in Cuyahoga County court Friday morning. Her bond was set at $50,000.

Her ex-husband says in a court affidavit that their daughter previously was hospitalized for similar incidents.

That affidavit was filed as he sought custody of their two children in Trumbull County. A judge granted his request.

WKBN is looking into those court filings and will have more details on this story on WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)