Warren mom accused of causing daughter’s insulin overdose

Deva Young is facing assault and child endangering charges in Cleveland

By Published: Updated:
Deva Young; charged with assault and child endangering in Cleveland, Ohio. Deva is from Warren, Ohio.

CLEVELAND (WKBN/AP) – A Warren woman suspected of intentionally causing an insulin overdose for her young diabetic daughter is charged with assault and child endangering.

Cleveland.com reports the 6-year-old girl was taken in mid-March to a Cleveland hospital, where social workers alerted police that her system had far too much synthetic insulin, which is used to manage blood sugar. Police say that can cause seizures or more serious problems.

Her mother, 22-year-old Deva Young, of Warren, appeared in Cuyahoga County court Friday morning. Her bond was set at $50,000.

Her ex-husband says in a court affidavit that their daughter previously was hospitalized for similar incidents.

That affidavit was filed as he sought custody of their two children in Trumbull County. A judge granted his request.

WKBN is looking into those court filings and will have more details on this story on WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m. 

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s