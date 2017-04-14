Woman critical, shot in back in Youngstown

A woman was shot in the back on Lansdowne Boulevard in Youngstown, Ohio.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman was shot in the back on the east side of the city early Friday morning.

Officers were called about 1:45 a.m. to a house on Lansdowne Boulevard where they found a woman with a gunshot wound.

Detectives say the victim was getting into someone’s car to go to the hospital when police arrived.

The victim was last listed in critical condition.

Bullet casings were found inside the house.

No other information about the shooting was available early Friday. Check back here and tune in to WKBN First News at Noon for updates. 

