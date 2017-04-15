Cleveland couple shot, killed at their car dealership

Investigators say the couple's 19-year-old son found both shot in the head

By Published:
Shooting Generic

CLEVELAND (AP) – Police in Cleveland say a husband and wife who owned a car dealership have been found shot and killed at their business.

A police spokeswoman says the shooting happened Friday night. No arrests have been made.

Investigators say the couple’s 19-year-old son went to the dealership because he couldn’t reach his parents and found both had been shot in the head.

City officials identified the couple as 45-year-old Trina Kuznik and 50-year-old Michael Kuznik.

Police say some items were missing from the dealership’s office.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s