Cleveland couple shot, killed at their car dealership

CLEVELAND (AP) – Police in Cleveland say a husband and wife who owned a car dealership have been found shot and killed at their business.

A police spokeswoman says the shooting happened Friday night. No arrests have been made.

Investigators say the couple’s 19-year-old son went to the dealership because he couldn’t reach his parents and found both had been shot in the head.

City officials identified the couple as 45-year-old Trina Kuznik and 50-year-old Michael Kuznik.

Police say some items were missing from the dealership’s office.

