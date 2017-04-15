Columbiana hands Reserve their first loss

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (WKBN) – In the battle of the unbeaten, visiting-Columbiana got the better of Western Reserve – 6-3. The Clippers trailed 3-0 after the first inning but scored 6 in the top of the fifth to secure their 10th win of the year.

Jake Clark hit a two-run double in the fifth while Zach Fahs and Keenan Green also drove in runs in the inning. Columbiana’s offense tallied 4 hits and registered 5 walks in the game.

The Clippers’ Chase Franken posted the win after 4-innings of work which saw #1 strike out 4 Blue Devils allowed 2 earned runs. Zach Fahs tossed the final three innings and permitted just a single hit, striking out 2 and picking up the save.

Dom Velasquez and Justin Ciccone each had a pair of base hits for the Devils. Ciccone drove in two runs in the first inning. Ryan Demsky posted a double and stole a base. Wyatt Larimer began the game and pitched 4 innings, struck out 7 and didn’t permit a base hit to start the game.

Columbiana (10-0) will play host to Lisbon on Tuesday. Reserve (9-1) will visit McDonald on Tuesday as well.