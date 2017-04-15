LaBrae softball rolls to 5th win behind solid hitting

The Vikings finished with 13 hits in a 10-0 win over Warren Harding Saturday

By Published: Updated:
The Vikings finished with 13 hits in a 10-0 win over Warren Harding Saturday.

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (WKBN) – The LaBrae softball team defeated Warren Harding, 10-0 Saturday in 6 innings at LaBrae High School.

The Vikings jumped out to an early lead, with 2 runs in the 3rd inning, followed by 4 more in the 4th to break things open.

Marrissa Roberts led the way with 4 singles and 3 runs scored. Hannah Hill finished with 3 hits, including a solo home run in the 6th inning to make it a 7-0 game. Morgan Meyer added a triple and a single with 3 RBI’s.

Arianna Geordan threw 5 strikeouts in 6 complete innings. Kameron Vaupel and Morgan Polta also had 2 RBI’s apiece.

LaBrae improves to 5-2 on the season. Warren Harding drops to 2-7 overall.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s