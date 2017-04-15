Lake Erie monument on Ohio island closed for repairs in 2017

PUT-IN-BAY, Ohio (AP) – The National Park Service says a Lake Erie island landmark monument will be closed for repairs this summer.

The Perry’s Victory and International Peace Memorial on South Bass Island will undergo exterior maintenance this year and repairs will be made to broken tile inside the memorial.

The project is expected to cost just under $2 million. The exterior work is slated to finish by December.

The 350-foot tall monument commemorates a key victory in the War of 1812.

Commodore Oliver Hazard Perry captured a British fleet near the island during the battle that’s remembered for his command: “Don’t Give Up the Ship.”

