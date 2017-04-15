McCutchen’s 3-run homer 7th helps Pirates beat Cubs 8-6

CHICAGO (AP) – Andrew McCutchen hit a go-ahead, three-run homer in a five-run seventh inning that led the Pittsburgh Pirates over the Chicago Cubs 8-7 on Saturday.

Pittsburgh has won two straight against the Cubs after going 4-14 against Chicago last season, including 1-8 at Wrigley Field. Francisco Cervelli and Starling Marte also homered for Pittsburgh on a hot, windy afternoon.

Chicago led 6-2 before Marte’s solo drive in the sixth inning off starter Jake Arrieta.

Josh Harrison homered with one out in the seventh against Brian Duensing, and Adam Frazier’s RBI single cut the Pirates’ deficit to 6-5.

Pedro Strop (0-1) walked Marte, and McCutchen homered into the first row of the left-field bleachers for an 8-6 lead.

