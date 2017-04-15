NBA star Isaiah Thomas’ sister killed in car accident

The Washington State Patrol said Saturday that 22-year-old Chyna J. Thomas died at the scene

Boston Celtics' Isaiah Thomas (4) loses the ball after a foul by Cleveland Cavaliers' LeBron James (23) in the second quarter of a first-round NBA playoff basketball game Sunday, April 19, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Mark Duncan)
FEDERAL WAY, Wash. (AP) – NBA star Isaiah Thomas’ sister has died in a one-car accident.

The Washington State Patrol said Saturday that 22-year-old Chyna J. Thomas died at the scene on Interstate 5 in Federal Way after the accident about 5 a.m. The police report said she wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Isaiah Thomas is a high-scoring guard for the Boston Celtics. From Tacoma, he played at Curtis High School and the University of Washington.

“We are terribly saddened by the tragic loss of Chyna Thomas,” the Celtics said in a statement. “The thoughts and prayers of the entire Celtics organization are with Isaiah and his family.”

The Celtics open the playoffs Sunday in Boston against the Chicago Bulls.

