Police looking for man who crashed truck, ran into North Jackson woods

Police say 30-year-old George Faulkner Jr. ran from the police after an attempted traffic stop around 1:30 p.m.

By Published: Updated:
Police say 30-year-old George Faulkner Jr. ran from the police after an attempted traffic stop around 1:30 p.m. He took took off with a woman in the car -- 24-year-old Anlynn Allison.
George Faulkner Jr.

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are searching for a man who injured several people in a car chase Saturday afternoon and then ran into North Jackson woods.

Police say 30-year-old George Faulkner Jr. ran from the police after an attempted traffic stop around 1:30 p.m. He took off with a woman in the car — 24-year-old Anlynn Allison.

Police are searching for a man who injured several people in a car chase Saturday afternoon and then ran into North Jackson woods.The vehicle — a 2006 Dodge pickup truck — crashed into another car, sending those in it to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Police say Faulkner then drove the car into the woods on North Duck Creek Road in North Jackson and ran from the vehicle, leaving Allison in the car.

Officers from the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, a K-9 Unit and Jackson and Milton Police all assisted in the search, but were unable to locate him.

Allison was arrested and taken to the Mahoning County Justice Center for questioning.

Police say 30-year-old George Faulkner Jr. ran from the police after an attempted traffic stop around 1:30 p.m. He took took off with a woman in the car -- 24-year-old Anlynn Allison.
Anlynn Allison

Faulkner is 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds. Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911.

Several other agencies have warrants out for his arrest.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates and watch WKBN First News at 10 and 11 for the latest.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s