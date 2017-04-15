Police looking for man who crashed truck, ran into North Jackson woods

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are searching for a man who injured several people in a car chase Saturday afternoon and then ran into North Jackson woods.

Police say 30-year-old George Faulkner Jr. ran from the police after an attempted traffic stop around 1:30 p.m. He took off with a woman in the car — 24-year-old Anlynn Allison.

The vehicle — a 2006 Dodge pickup truck — crashed into another car, sending those in it to a nearby hospital. Their condition is unknown.

Police say Faulkner then drove the car into the woods on North Duck Creek Road in North Jackson and ran from the vehicle, leaving Allison in the car.

Officers from the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, a K-9 Unit and Jackson and Milton Police all assisted in the search, but were unable to locate him.

Allison was arrested and taken to the Mahoning County Justice Center for questioning.

Faulkner is 5-foot-9 and 170 pounds. Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call 911.

Several other agencies have warrants out for his arrest.

