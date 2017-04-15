Ramirez has 6 RBIs as Indians rout Verlander, Tigers 13-6

Jose Ramirez was 4 for 4 with a pair of three-run homers for Cleveland

Cleveland Indians’ Jose Ramirez, right, is congratulated by Jason Kipnis after Ramirez hitting a three-run home run in the ninth inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins, Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015, in Cleveland. Kipnis and Abraham Almonte scored. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
CLEVELAND (AP) – Jose Ramirez was 4 for 4 with a pair of three-run homers for Cleveland, and Detroit Tigers ace Justin Verlander matched a career high by allowing nine runs Saturday in a 13-6 loss to the Indians.

Ramirez had a career-high six RBIs with home runs in the first off Verlander (1-1) and in the eighth against Anibal Sanchez. The switch-hitter also had singles in the third and fifth innings

Verlander (1-1) gave up 11 hits in four-plus innings, including home runs by Carlos Santana and Lonnie Chisenhall. The 2011 AL Cy Young Award winner and MVP also gave up nine runs against the Chicago White Sox on April 6, 2008, and versus Texas on May 25, 2014.

Verlander fell to 19-22 against Cleveland, the most losses he has against any team in his career, and is 9-15 at Progressive Field.

