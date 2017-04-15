Sharon mom on cop who delivered her baby: ‘Thank god for him being there’

Related Coverage Sharon police officer delivers baby girl while on patrol

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – It has been an exhausting 24 hours for Tamara Brockman and her newborn baby girl.

Ja’naya came into this world Friday night, two weeks early, in the comfort of her own home — although with some unusual assistance.

Sharon Police Officer Geoff Ballard went above the call of duty, delivering Ja’naya around 9:30 p.m. after responding to an ambulance call.

Tamara says she had weak contractions all day Friday. Later that night, they intensified — which is when she called 911.

“Before the ambulance got there, I laid on my mom’s couch,” Tamara said. “[Then the] cop asked me a few questions.”

Sharon police respond to all ambulance calls, so when the call came in at 9:11 p.m., Ballard was already prepared and beat the ambulance to the house.

He found Tamara on the couch.

“I asked her some basic questions — how far along she was,” said Ballard, who is also a part-time EMT. “She said she was 37 weeks. And she said her water didn’t break, so I thought we still had time.”

Less than 30 seconds later, everything changed — Ja’naya was coming and nothing could stop her.

“As soon as my water popped, her head slid out right along,” Tamara said. “I had to push — right then and there.”

“It seemed like a whirlwind,” Ballard said. “It seemed like everything was happening very quickly — probably less than three minutes from the time I arrived until the baby was completely delivered.”

Tamara and Ja’naya are happy and healthy. They’ll be discharged in a couple of days.

Tamara says she’s extremely grateful of officer Ballard for being there and helping deliver her early Easter gift.

“Thank god for him being there,” she said. “Sharon’s finest. Thank you!”

“I think I’ll give them their time,” Ballard said. “I’m sure I’ll be seeing them around again. This summer, I might stop in to see how the baby’s doing.”