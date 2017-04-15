Srbinovich shuts down South Range for Niles’ 10th win

The Niles senior threw 10 strikeouts in a complete game effort in a 10-1 win Saturday

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Senior Tyler Srbinovich threw 10 strikeouts in a complete game effort, as the Niles baseball team defeated South Range, 10-1 Saturday at Wilder Field.

Srbinovich allowed just 4 hits on the day, with one walk and one run. He also had a hit and 2 RBI’s at the plate. Marco DeFalco finished with a team-high 3 hits and 2 RBI’s, while Damion Coleman also batted 2 runs in on 2 hits.

Niles jumped out to an early 3-0 lead in the first inning and never looked back. The Red Dragons improve to 10-1 on the season.

South Range scattered 4 hits, with the lone run batted in by Josh Stear. The Raiders fall to 6-3 overall.

