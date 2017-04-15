Storm Team 27: Showers and storms for Easter

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

For Easter we will start the day off dry. We could even see some sunshine but clouds will move in by lunch. By the afternoon we will have some showers move through then some stronger storms later in the afternoon. If you have any plans in the afternoon outside they will get rained out. Might want to move the Easter egg hunt inside this year. Then as we start the work week we will have plenty of sun to dry us out.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Warm. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

Low: 60

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or T-storms. Some storms may be strong. (80%)

High: 73

Sun Night: Mostly cloudy. Chance of shower or storm (40%)

Low: 47

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 62

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 68 Low: 41

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 66 Low: 53

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 70 Low: 48

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (40% AM)

High: 62 Low: 58

Saturday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 57 Low: 43

