Storm Team 27: Warmer with shower or storm chances

A storm system is pushing through the middle of the country bringing in warmer air and the risk for showers or thunderstorms into the weekend.

The risk for showers and thunderstorms returns today, but it won’t be a washout! A few shower chances will be around late this morning and into the afternoon. The better risk for a few thunderstorms will be this afternoon. Gusty winds and brief heavy rain is possible. Temperatures will soar into the upper 70s this afternoon. The rain and thunderstorm activity will be more widespread for Sunday. Scattered showers or thunderstorms are expected with a stronger storm possible. High temperatures will return to the lower 70s.

Today: Partly or Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. Isolated thunderstorms. Small chance for a strong storm afternoon and evening. (40%)

High: 78

Tonight: Warm. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

Low: 60

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. Some storms may be strong. (80%)

High: 73

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 65 Low: 46

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 68 Low: 40

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 66 Low: 53

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Chance showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 67 Low: 50

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (40%)

High: 62 Low: 49

Saturday: Mostly cloudy.

High: 57 Low: 40

