Alice M. McDonald Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Prayers will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday April 19 at the Fox Funeral Home, Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial celebrated by Rev. Gerald DeLucia at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke Church for Alice McDoanld, 91, of Boardman who was called home by the Lord on Easter Sunday, April 16.

Alice was born September 9, 1925 in Struthers, the daughter of Andrew and Katherine Dulovich Kosco.

A graduate of Struthers High School, she worked in the offices of Isaly Dairy Co., the credit deptartment of JCPenney Co and Woolco department store.

She was a member of St. Luke Church, Altar Rosary Society and past member of the Poland Homemakers Club.

Alice was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother.

Her husband, Howard J. McDonald passed away December 6, 2005.

She leaves to cherish her memory a son, Howard (Carol) McDonald of North Lima; a daughter, Marlene Booher (Jim Rak) of Poland and two grandchildren, A.J. Booher of Poland and Ryan (Nicole) Booher of Poland.

Besides her husband, Alice is preceded in death by her sisters, Marie Desimone, Katherine Pompeii and Pat Biroschak and brothers, Steve, Andrew, Emil, John, George, Albert and Bob Kosco.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 19 at the Fox Funeral Home in Boardman.

Materical tributes can be made in Alice’s memory to the American Cancer Society, Mahoning County Chapter, 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Arrangements are by the Fox Funeral Home, Boardman. Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to view this obituary and send condolences.



