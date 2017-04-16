Betty Jean Elaine Bryan Obituary

April 16, 2017 Obituary

LAKE, Michigan – Betty Jean “Elaine” Bryan, age 90, went home to be with the Lord on Easter Sunday, April 16, 2017.

She was born on February 7, 1927 in New Lyme, Ohio, a daughter of Laura Opal (Burgess) and Bradford Roland Newcomb.

Mrs. Bryan was a 1945 graduate of Jefferson High School.

On May 21, 1950 she married Donald Allen Bryan.

Formerly of Williamsfield, Ohio, Mrs. Bryan has been in Michigan the past nine years.

She was a member of the Wayne Congregational Church, where she taught Sunday school and was the Assistant Youth Leader.

Mrs. Bryan was a member of the Ashtabula County Antique Engine Club of Wayne and she enjoyed painting. She was well known for her great pies and cinnamon rolls.

Mrs. Bryan is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 36 years, Donald A. Bryan; two sisters, Doris Dryer and Irene Fetters; two brothers, Roland and Ralph Newcomb and a granddaughter, Ashley Ann Bryan.

Survivors include her son, Pastor Gary L. (Sandy) Bryan of Lake, Michigan and a grandson, Adam L. Bryan of West Virginia.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, April 19 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio with Pastors Bob and Lori Coleman officiating.

Burial will follow in Hayes Cemetery, Wayne, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wayne Congregational Church, 3222 US 322, Williamsfield, OH 44093.

An online guestbook is available at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.


