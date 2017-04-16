Boyd, Avila lead Tigers past Indians 4-1 for series win

CLEVELAND (AP) – Matthew Boyd allowed one run in six innings, Alex Avila hit a two-run homer and the Detroit Tigers defeated the Cleveland Indians 4-1 on Sunday to take two of three from the AL champions.

Boyd (2-1) won his second straight start, and Alex Wilson, Justin Wilson and Francisco Rodriguez combined with one-hit relief to finish the seven-hitter. Rodriguez worked around Jose Ramirez’s one-out double in the ninth for his fifth save.

Carlos Carrasco (1-1) made his first appearance against Detroit since his right hand was broken by Ian Kinsler’s line drive in September. Carrasco gave up two runs, four hits and five walks in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out five, including Justin Upton three times.

Cleveland went 14-4 against Detroit last year as it won the AL Central. The Indians have lost seven of nine after an opening three-game sweep of Texas.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

