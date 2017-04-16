Cleveland Police looking for suspect who killed man on Facebook Live

Police named the suspect as Steve Stephens, who is 6’1″ and about 244 pounds, bald, with a full beard

Cleveland Police say they are looking for a man who reportedly killed someone Sunday on Facebook Live and claimed to have committed multiple other homicides.
WKYC reporter Carly Morgan says police reported it happened on 93rd Street.

Police named the suspect as Steve Stephens, who is 6’1″ and about 244 pounds, bald, with a full beard. He is wearing a dark blue and gray or black-striped polo shirt. Police say he was traveling in a white or cream-colored SUV and should be considered armed and dangerous.

