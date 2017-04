YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Starting Monday, the city of Youngstown will begin to fix N. Meridian Road, so drivers should expect some lane restrictions and delays.

The construction will span from N. Mahoning Avenue to the Interstate 680 interchange.

It’s part of a multi-year project that will be completed in three phases — the replacement of a waterline, the replacement of a storm sewer and roadway construction.

The project is expected to take about six months to complete.