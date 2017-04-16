Edward “Ted” Charles Donnelly Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – There will be a mass of Christian burial for Edward “Ted” Donnelly, who passed away Sunday morning, April 16, at Saint Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown surrounded by his family. A funeral mass will be at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, celebrated by Rev. Philip Rogers, on Thursday, April 20, at 11:00 a.m.

Ted, as he was known by his family, was born, January 18, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Joseph Michael and Mary Wilma Fitch Donnelly.

A lifetime area resident, Ted graduated from Rayen High School in 1948 and went on to earn a B.S. in Education from Youngstown College and a Master’s in Education from Kent State University.

Ted served his country proudly in the Army from 1951 – 1953 in the Korean War and went on to teach in the Boardman school system in social studies for 32 years.

Ted served as the President of the Boardman Education Association in 1970 and also as department chair of Boardman High School’s Social Studies Department for many years. He was a lifetime member of Phi Delta Kappa, a member of the American Legion and an usher at St. Charles Church, of which he was a member.

Ted leaves to cherish his memory, two daughters, Mary Colleen Jarvis and her husband, William Sean of Springfield, Virginia and Christine Stankich and her husband, George of Boardman; three sons, Michael and his wife Bobbi, of Smithfield, Virginia, David and his wife, Melanie of Boardman and Kevin and his wife, Lisa of Forest Hill, Maryland; 12 grandchildren, Paul (Jessica) Stankich, Aaron (Marie) Donnelly, Kristin (Robert) Vaicels, Ryan (fiancée Melissa Gold) Donnelly, Amanda (David) Havidich, Shannon (Jon) King, Trevor Donnelly, Sarah Jarvis, Mollie Donnelly, Patrick Donnelly, Quinn Jarvis and Kelly Donnelly and 11 great-grandchildren, Tyler, Logan, Hudson, Caitlin, Brooks, Collin, Declan, Killian, Carly, Marin and Connor and sisters-in-law, Sarah Drevet, Claranne McCloud, Elaine Richards and Marguerite Bluedorn.

His wife, the former Mary Pat McCloud, whom he married January 21, 1955 at St. Rose Church in Girard preceded him in death. Ted was also preceded in death by his sisters, Mary Wilma (Vince) Altier, Joan (Joseph) Welsh and brothers Gerald (Trudi) Donnelly and Paul (Marie) Donnelly.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Edward J. Fox & Sons Funeral Home 4700 Market St. Boardman. To view obituary visit www.foxfuneralhome.org.

Family and friends may call from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 19 at Fox Funeral Home and Thursday, April 20 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at Fox Funeral Home.



