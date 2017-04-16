Elizabeth “Lib” Fee Obituary

UNION TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Elizabeth “Lib” Fee, 99, of Union Township passed away peacefully Easter morning, Sunday, April 16, 2017, in New Castle.

Mrs. Fee was born June 5, 1917, in New Castle, one of thirteen children to the late John W. and Elizabeth Knight Hartzell.

She was a lifelong area resident and attended Union Schools.

A homemaker, Lib dedicated her life to her family and keeping a beautiful home.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Church, Mary Mother of Hope Parish.

Lib enjoyed crafting and line dancing. She loved cooking for her family and cherished the time she spent with them, particularly her grandchildren.

Her husband of 65 years, James J. Fee, whom she married July 18, 1935, preceded her in death on July 30, 2000.

Surviving include four daughters, Edrie M. Busin and her husband, Joseph, of New Wilmington, Patricia A. Rogan, Germaine M. Fee and Lynda L. Junkin, all of New Castle; 11 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Lib was preceded in death by five sisters and seven brothers.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 18 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St. in New Castle.

A procession will leave the funeral home at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 19 for St. Mary’s Church where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. by the Rev. Frank D. Almade, pastor.

Interment will take place in St. Mary’s Cemetery in New Castle.

To view obituary visit www.mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.



Order Flowers Here