Jeffrey D. Dunmire Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Jeffrey D. Dunmire 61, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2017 at the Autumn Hills Care Center due to pneumonia.

Jeffrey was born on September 5, 1955 in Warren, Ohio to Virginia Dunmire.

He attended the Fairhaven School and workshop for 50 plus years.

He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, cutting grass, coffee and people. He liked everyone who he met or came in contact with and considered everyone his friend and brightened everyone with his smile.

He is survived by his brother, Robert (Bobby) Dunmire; niece, Victoria Dunmire and nephew, Tyler Dunmire.

He was preceded in death by his mother and his long time housemate, Scott Noble.

Calling hours will be held at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home 962 North Road, Warren, Ohio 330-394-6200 from 3:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2017.

A service will be held following calling hours.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a donation to Hospice of the Valley whose care and compassion along with the staff at Autumn Hills was so very much appreciated.

