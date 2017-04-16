Jerome “Jerry” A. Nadzan Obituary

MECCA, Ohio – Jerome “Jerry” A. Nadzan, 75, of Mecca, entered into eternal life in the early morning hours of Easter Sunday, April 16, 2017 in his home.

Jerry was born on October 6, 1941, in Warren, the son of the late Andrew S. and Susan Hrimnak Nadzan and was a lifelong area resident.

Jerry was a tool and die maker for 43 years with Packard Electric and retired in the early 90’s.

He was an avid fisherman, hunter and enjoyed playing games of chance.

Jerry was a member of St. Mary’s Church in Warren. He was a member of Moose Lodge #1012 of Mecca and the Slovak Club of Warren.

Jerry will be deeply missed by his wife of 54 years, the former Jeannette Chandler, whom he married on October 20, 1962; three children, Mary Sue (Michael) Polivka of West Mecca, Jennifer (Neal) Walker of Warren and Andrew Nadzan of Bunlevel, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Christopher Polivka, Kea-Marie (Steven) Bosch, Eugene (fiancée Saphire Wood) Walker, Laura Ashley Warhurst and Daniel Warhurst, Jacob and Sarah Nadzan and four great-grandchildren, Angelina Marie, Timothy Michael, Ethan Michael and Leland Michael Bosch.

Calling hours will take place on Saturday, April 22 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. in the Sinchak & Kaszowski Funeral Home.

An Order of Christian Burial Service will offered at 3:00 p.m. Saturday, April 22 in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions take the form of donations to either Prostate Cancer Foundation, 1250 Fourth Street, Santa Monica, California 90401 or to American Heart Association, 840 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, Ohio 44514.

