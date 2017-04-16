Margaret “Marge” Meleky Obituary

MASURY, Ohio – Margaret “Marge” Meleky, of Masury, Ohio formerly of Valley View Dr., Brookfield, passed away on Sunday, April 16, 2017, in O’Brien Memorial Health Care Center, Masury, after an extended illness. She was 92.

Marge was born in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania on June 30, 1924, the daughter of the late George and Susan (Grexa) Drobney.

She was a 1942 graduate of Sharpsville High School.

She was a lifetime member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Hermitage, Pennsylvania, where she had been a member of the former Ruth Altar Guild.

Marge had worked as a secretary at Brookfield Schools for several years. She had also worked at the former Westinghouse plant in Sharon, in her younger years.

She enjoyed cooking, gardening and spending time with her family.

She was the widow of Paul Meleky whom she married on August 16, 1947. He died August 12, 2009.

She is survived by her brother, Michael Drobney of Farrell, Pennsylvania, along with several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in by her daughter, Paula Joyce Meleky; her son, Douglas Meleky; her three sisters, Sophie Zabadal, Helen Marinko and Sue O’Leary along with two brothers, Joseph and John Drobney.

Donations in her memory may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 3325 Morefield Rd., Hermitage, PA 16148

There are no calling hours.

Graveside committal services will be held at at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery, Hermitage, Pennsylvania at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, April 21, with Rev. Gary Nelson, Pastor of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church officiating.

Interment at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church Cemetery Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

Funeral arrangements by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, 264 East State St., Sharon, PA.

