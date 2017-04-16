Nine injured in shooting in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH/WKBN) — An early morning shooting in north Columbus has left nine people injured.

The shooting happened around 3:20 a.m. Sunday at the J&R Party Hall, an after-hours club, on the 1700 block of Cleveland Avenue.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, an argument erupted inside the club and five women and four men were shot.

Eight of the victims were transported to area hospitals in stable condition, while another was transported in critical condition.

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown issued the following statement on the shooting:

Connie and I join Ohioans in praying for the full recovery of everyone injured in last night’s shooting. Like many today, we will hug our family a little tighter after this devastating news and hope the families of the victims will be able to do the same very soon. We are grateful to the medical professionals caring for the injured as well as the police and first responders at the scene. News of gun violence in our communities is always heartbreaking, especially on a weekend meant for celebrating with family, and so soon after last month’s nightclub shooting in Cincinnati. As always, my office will offer any assistance we can as law enforcement investigates.”

Police say they are still looking for multiple shooters.