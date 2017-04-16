Storm Team 27: Rain & storms for Easter Sunday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)

There’s a few lingering light rain showers around this morning, but overall most areas will start Easter Sunday dry. It is a mild start to the day with temperatures in the 60s. High temperatures will return to the lower 70s this afternoon. Showers and thunderstorms will start to develop by lunchtime. Stronger storms are possible this afternoon with gusty winds and hail. The rain and storms will come to an end by late tonight. Drier and cooler weather will return for the start of the workweek.

Today: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or T-storms. Some storms may be strong. (80%)

High: 74

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Chance of shower or storm (40%)

Low: 47

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 64

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 68 Low: 42

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 67 Low: 53

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 70 Low: 56

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (30% AM)

High: 61 Low: 52

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 62 Low: 45

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 57 Low: 43

