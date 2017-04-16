Storm Team 27: Sun returns Monday

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)



WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

After the showers and thunderstorms this Easter Sunday we are not only welcoming the return of the son but also the return of the sun. Good thing my forecasting is better than my puns. We are expecting plenty of sunshine for the start of our work week. It is going to be a little chilly for the start of the morning but by Monday afternoon we will see the 60s back in the forecast. Wednesday is the next chance for rain.

THE FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Slight chance for isolated shower. (20%)

Low: 47

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny.

High: 65

Monday Night: Mostly clear

Low: 41

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 68

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 66 Low: 53

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

High: 70 Low: 57

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers early. (30% AM)

High: 50 Low: 42

Saturday: Partly cloudy.

High: 53 Low: 41

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 60 Low: 42

