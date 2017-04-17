3 arrested after fight, stabbing at Warren grocery store

Police said the fight escalated into one woman getting stabbed and hit in the face with a padlock

By Published:
Darrian Reed & Mandi Hopkins, both charged with felonious assault.
Darrian Reed and Mandi Hopkins were charged with felonious assault after a fight at a Save-A-Lot in Warren.

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police said four people were involved in a fight at a Warren grocery store, which escalated into one woman getting stabbed and hit in the face with a padlock.

Police were called to the Save-A-Lot store on N. Park Avenue just before 1 p.m. Friday.

Officers arrived to find 21-year-old Ronald Butler screaming that a man inside had just stabbed his girlfriend, Nikeisha Pruitt. He then led an officer into the store and pointed to 47-year-old Darrian Reed, who he identified as the attacker.

A store clerk handed the officer a folding pocket knife, which the clerk said Reed used to stab Pruitt.

Reed and another suspect, Mandi Hopkins, told police that Pruitt and her family had “jumped” Hopkins’ daughter last summer and there had been ongoing issues ever since. Hopkins said she was shopping with Reed when Pruitt came into the store and accused her of talking about her, according to a police report. The report said Hopkins told the officer that Pruitt began to swing at her, so she swung a keychain containing a padlock in self-defense.

Police said the keychain reportedly hit Pruitt in the head.

While Hopkins and Pruitt were fighting, Reed told police that Butler began throwing large glass jars at him, the report said. Reed said he took out the knife in self-defense but he denied stabbing Pruitt, saying the injury happened after she was hit in the head with the padlock.

An officer reviewed surveillance video from the store and saw Hopkins push Pruitt away from her, which started the fight, according to the report. Police said Reed was swinging at knife at Butler, who was throwing things at Reed.

Police said Reed then stabbed Pruitt in the head while Hopkins swung the padlock, also hitting Pruitt in the head with it.

Reed and Hopkins were arrested and taken to Trumbull County Jail, each charged with felonious assault.

Butler was charged with disorderly conduct.

Ronald Butler, charged with disorderly conduct.
Ronald Butler was charged with disorderly conduct after a fight at a Save-A-Lot in Warren.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s