Boardman man charged with touching home health worker’s daughter

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – An 80-year-old disabled man is facing criminal charges after he was accused of inappropriately touching a girl.

A home healthcare worker reported the alleged sexual assault.

She told police that she cared for Floyd Sowers, who lives on Wolosyn Circle in Boardman. She said she brought her daughter to work with her on Friday morning and was in the kitchen at Sowers’ apartment, making food.

She told police that she walked toward the family room of the apartment when she saw Sowers touching her daughter’s breasts, according to a police report.

The woman said her daughter was asleep at the time.

The home health worker told police that she yelled at Sowers, who walked out of the apartment complex while using a walker.

When questioned about the incident by an officer, Sowers told the officer that he touched the girl’s breasts to wake her up, according to the police report.

Sowers was arrested and charged with gross sexual imposition. He is in Mahoning County Jail until his court appearance, at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The police report did not list the age of the victim, who was listed only as a juvenile.