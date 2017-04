NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County’s Department of Job and Family Services is holding a job and career fair this Thursday.

More than 50 local and regional employers will be at the Eastwood Mall in Niles. The job fair is open to the public and runs from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Those going should bring a resume and be ready for interviews on the spot.

Pre-registration is open through the Ohio Means Jobs website.